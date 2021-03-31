(Council Bluffs) -- It took a year longer than they would have preferred, but the Lewis Central boys soccer program begins their state title defense Thursday when they open the season against Millard South.
"We are stoked to get back on the field and have a chance to play soccer again," Coach James Driver said. "Losing last year was tough."
In 2019, the Titans had a dream run through the Class 2A State Tournament and earned their first state title in school history.
They entered last year with their sights set on repeating and returned 73 of their 75 goals from the state championship squad.
"The goal was to repeat," Driver said. "I believe we had the pieces coming back to give us a really good chance. We will never know. We never got the chance."
Driver is pleased with his team's preseason production. They've even had some scrimmages in preparation for Millard South, who is already five games into their season.
"Things have gone pretty well," Driver said. "Those scrimmages were vital for us to get into the speed of things."
The Titans have a few pieces remaining from the 2019 team, but it's a relatively young team.
"I figure it will take us the first four or five games to figure out what type of team we are," Driver said. "After that, I think we will get it rolling and start clicking when it matters."
Junior Will Devine scored three goals as a freshman.
Gage Tripp, Easton Adams, Michael Kern, Taber Dominguez and Jamison Lobaugh also return.
Senior Kyle Gappa assumes the goalkeeper position left by Cole Jensen, who is now at Xavier.
The defense was LC's strength during their state title campaign. They allowed as many goals (10) as they had shutouts. Driver expects their defense to be a strength once again, led by Adams.
"I like to build my teams from the back up," he said. "Defense is something I pay a lot of attention to. I like to think we are going to pick up where we left off. I do think we will be a good defensive team. I'm hopeful we will be just as stellar as we were in year's past."
Driver made his comments on Wednesday's sports feature. You can hear that below.