(Council Bluffs) -- Three hundred fifty-seven days after the program's first state title, Lewis Central football returns to the place that brought them unforgettable memories.
The Titans' state title defense has led them to the state semifinals for the fourth time in the past five years.
"For this group, it's been a little trial-by-error," Coach Justin Kammrad said. "We've gelled together as a team and got great performances from different guys. We're really blessed to be in the semifinals with this group of young men."
Lewis Central is one of the final four left in Class 4A after postseason wins over LeMars (60-7) and Glenwood (47-24).
While they enter Cedar Falls with an 11-0 record, that doesn't mean it's been smooth sailing. The Titans have dealt with some crucial injuries but made the most of the situation."
"It's attributed to the guys and their preparation," Coach Kammrad said. "When their number gets called, they're prepared to step in.
Lewis Central's offense averages 46.5 points and 401.3 yards per game behind senior quarterback Braylon Kammrad.
Kammrad -- a Northern Iowa commit -- has chucked the pigskin with a 68% completion rate for 2,236 yards and 29 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He also has 11 rushing touchdowns.
Senior Curtis Witte is his go-target with 43 snags for 845 yards and 10 scores, and Parker Heller (232 yards, 5 TDs), Parker Stessman (5 TDs) and Owen Thomas (6 TDs) have also been staples.
And Lewis Central is by no means one-dimensional. Senior Jonathan Humpal has shined with 994 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Kammrad, Humpal and company get the headlines, but Coach Kammrad credits the offensive line -- Grant Juon, Sam Chadwick, Nathan Beyenhof, Jack Doolittle and Parker Matiyow -- for paving the way.
"Without those guys, a lot of what we do offensively doesn't happen," Coach Kammrad said. "They're extremely smart, physical and tough. It starts there."
Senior linebacker Payton Ludington leads the defense with 56.5 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Lewis Central meets Carlisle in a state semifinal Thursday at 4 PM.
The Titans and Wildcats (10-1) played in the regular season, and Lewis Central prevailed 28-21 in the September 2nd meeting. However, Coach Kammrad feels both teams have drastically improved since.
"I'm not sure we take hardly anything away from that," he said. "They've changed their identity a little bit. We can take away understanding who they are, but like us, they've changed throughout the last nine weeks."
The Wildcats' veer option attack ran wild in their 56-28 quarterfinal win over Iowa City Liberty. Carlisle's offense toted the rock 70 times for 514 yards. Jack Laughlin and Jes Krcil pace Carlisle's vaunted ground game. Krcil has 1,453 yards and 20 touchdowns, and Laughlin has accounted for 1,324 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Preparing for a unique offense with explosive playmakers is challenging, but it's not a foreign challenge to Lewis Central.
"You have to be disciplined in the details and be gap-sound," Kammrad said. "It's tough because one guy getting out of position creates a crease for him. When you play a team like this, you have to play your assignment. It causes problems for the other 10 guys if you don't."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call of Lewis Central/Carlisle Thursday afternoon on KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Kammrad.