(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central cross country teams are happy with the start to their seasons and preparing for upcoming meets on their home course.
"We are very happy," Coach Taylor May said. "The kids put in a lot of work during the summer and it's started to pay off for them. I'm excited to see what the future brings the next couple weeks."
The Titans opened the season Saturday at the Glenwood Invitational. The girls finished sixth in a star-studded team race with 169 points. Natalie Smith was their top finisher with a 24th-place finish. Haley Bach was close behind in 26th.
"Haley Back has been our leader the past couple years," May said. "She's come out strong. She's a heckuva athlete."
Ava McNeal, Olivia Arkfeld, Connie Brougham and McKenna Pettepier were also members of the LC lineup Saturday.
On the boys' side, the Titans finished second as a team in Glenwood, placing 23 points behind Urbandale.
The LC boys have won back-to-back Hawkeye Ten Conference titles and are currently listed as a "Team to Watch" in Class 4A. This comes despite the graduation of last year's top runner Connor Lancial.
While the Titans graduated a prolific runner, they also gained what could be another in freshman Ethan Eichhorn. Eichhorn notched two state championships at the middle school level and started his high school career by finishing third in Glenwood with a time of 16:37.68 -- the ninth fastest time in school history.
Eichhorn's early success also found him ranked No. 15 in Class 4A -- the only freshman ranked in 4A.
"He's going to be special," May said. "He's so motivated. I've never seen someone so young want to be as good as he is. He puts in the time, but he really thinks about things. He's really focused on becoming the best runner he can. That's really exciting to see."
Nathan Sell, Tyler Ruiz, Kayden Pearson, Jonah Churchill, Logan Fuller and Luke Woltman are also in the lineup for an LC squad that is eyeing a third consecutive conference crown, but it won't be easy.
The Hawkeye Ten is loaded with talented runners on both sides with teams receiving some sort of recognition in the latest IATC rankings.
"It's going to be fun," May said. "The Hawkeye Ten has traditionally been a good running conference. The girls' side is always tough. We've been around fifth the last few years. We are hoping to move up a little higher. The boys, their goal is to three-peat, but it's going to be tough. They're going to have to work for it, but that's definitely their goal."
While the Hawkeye Ten Meet is still over a month away, the Titans are gearing to run at their home course on back-to-back weekends at Iowa Western Community College.
"We're really hoping to see some improvement," May said. "We always look for improvement. It's something we typically see from kids. It does help that it's our home course. We do get the advantage of knowing the turns and where to make advantages on the hills."
Other teams participating in Council Bluffs this Saturday include Thomas Jefferson, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, LeMars, Missouri Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Southeast Polk, St. Albert and Abraham Lincoln. The complete interview with Coach May can be heard below.