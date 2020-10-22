(Harlan) -- A rematch 359 days in the making will go down in Glenwood Tuesday night thanks to Lewis Central's thrilling five-set victory over Harlan in a Class 4A regional semifinal.
The 4A No. 12 Titans avenged a September 22nd defeat to Harlan, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12 in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
"What a great high school match," Coach Mike Bond said. "Both teams battled their hearts out tonight. Kudos to Harlan. They had a great game plan and executed well. We told the girls it was going to be a five-set match and that's what it came to."
Harlan led the first set, leading wire-to-wire and holding many valiant efforts from Lewis Central to take it 25-22.
In the second set, Harlan opened an early 7-5 lead, but Lewis Central finished the set on a 20-4 lead to claim the 25-11 victory and even the match at one set apiece.
"We had a lot of jitters," Bond said. "They had to shake some of those and I thought they did a nice job of that in the second and third sets."
The third set featured six ties in the first 22 points before Lewis Central rattled off 10 straight points to ultimately take the set 25-19.
The Titans raced to a 14-6 lead in the fourth set and appeared to be on their way to victory, but Harlan slowly clawed their way back into the match, paced by a stellar set from senior Macie Leinen.
Leinen finished the set strong, completing the comeback with three consecutive kills to give Harlan the 25-23 comeback victory and force a decisive fifth set.
Momentum seemed to have shifted in the Cyclones' favor when they opened the set with a 6-3 lead. However, Lewis Central displayed resiliency by posting six straight points to regain the lead at 9-6.
Harlan twice cut the deficit to one point, but could not get any closer. An ace from Karly Brown ended the match and punched the Titans' ticket into a regional final.
"I felt in the fifth set that we played very relaxed," Bond said. "They relaxed and thought about the game plan instead of each point."
The duo Madisyn and Ashlynne Haverman led the way for the Titans Thursday night. Madisyn led the team with 14 kills while Ashlynne chipped in nine.
"I'm hoping there's another Haverman at home somewhere," Bond joked after the duo's impressive performances. "I just can't say enough about them."
"In the second set, they triple-blocked me," Madisyn said. "I just looked for the vacant spot."
The game featured a solid rhythm throughout with many timely kills, a handful of lengthy volleys and stellar defense from both teams.
"I thought our defense was incredible," Bond said. "We just didn't let balls drop. It was a whole team effort."
Harlan was unofficially paced in the defeat by 11 kills from Leinen. The Cyclones' season comes to a close at 16-14. Six seniors -- Leinen, Grace Wegner, Ashley Hall, Jandy Petersen, Jocelyn Cheek and Lauren Andersen donned the Harlan uniform for the final time.
The victory puts Lewis Central in a regional final for the ninth straight season and one win away from their first state tournament trip since 2017.
While it's become an expectation for the Titans to make a deep postseason run, this is a Lewis Central team that entered the regular season with minimal experience.
"We talk all the time about how far they've come," Bond said. "They are definitely not the team we started with. Every time they come to practice, they want to get a little better. If you get a little better every day, you'll be a lot better by the end of the season. I would agree they are a lot better."
If the Titans are to get back to Cedar Rapids, they will have to get past their old foe Glenwood. The Rams and Titans staged a five-set classic last year, which ended with Glenwood stunning LC in their own gym.
The Hawkeye Ten conference rivals have faced each other twice in the past two weeks with each team sweeping the other.
"We got to prepare well," Bond said. "Both teams understand what the other has. I think it could be a great high school match."
Tuesday's contest between Lewis Central and Glenwood can be heard on KMA. The complete interviews with the Havermans and Coach Bond can be viewed below.