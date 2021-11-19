(Cedar Falls) -- A goal-line stand for the ages completed the storybook season for Lewis Central football with the program's first state title.
The Titans' first-ever trip to the pinnacle of high school football came in a thrilling, 32-24 triple-overtime victory over Cedar Rapids, Xavier in a Class 4A championship game on KMA-FM 99.1. on Thursday night.
"I'm pretty numb to it right now," said Lewis Central Coach Justin Kammrad. "It's just shock and awe. Our kids battled. We had ups and downs and adversity. I can't say enough about our coaches and players."
Thursday's game had everything: two stingy defenses, offenses that found a way to make plays, a 20-minute delay because of a light outage, three overtimes and a defensive sequence that those in Council Bluffs won't soon forget.
"It's amazing," said senior Wyatt Hatcher. "Those early-season losses really shaped us."
The victory completed a mission for Lewis Central (11-2) that started on September 17th with a 14-9 loss to Indianola. It was their final defeat of the season.
"It was the kick-start to get us back to the basics," Kammrad said. "We had to get back to being simple. The kids bought in and never complained."
Since then, the challenge has been clear from Coach Kammrad to his team: finish the fight. They did on Thursday night.
"It's crazy," said senior wide receiver Brayden Loftin. "Before the game, Coach Kammrad said, 'Why not us?' It wasn't what we expected, but we came out with a win."
It was indeed a fight, and Lewis Central had the upper hand early on, racing to a 10-0 lead in the first half behind a Boston Hensley field goal and a Jonathan Humpal touchdown. However, Xavier managed a field goal before the end of the half to make the score 10-3.
Both offenses struggled in the third quarter, and Lewis Central took a 10-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
A fumble thwarted a promising Xavier drive and looked to be the dagger, but the Xavier defense stiffened and forced a Lewis Central punt, handing the Saints the ball back with 5:58 remaining. They aptly responded with a four-play, 69-yard drive and tied the game with a touchdown run by Alex Neal with 4:39 left in regulation. Both teams had two more possessions, and Lewis Central managed to overcome a pair of errant snaps on punt attempts, forcing overtime with the game tied at 10.
Lewis Central scored on their second play of the first overtime, taking a 17-10 lead with a touchdown pass from Braylon Kammrad to Luciano Fidone.
"When I saw that ball coming, I just put my hands around it and kept my feet in bounds," Fidone said.
However, Xavier only needed two plays to respond and tied the contest with a touchdown pass from Neal to Josef Lemker. The Saints then started the second overtime with a five-yard touchdown by Neal to take a 24-17 lead -- the first of the game. The Titans responded, though. Kammrad flushed out of the pocket and found Brayden Loftin in the end zone on 3rd & 11 to tie the contest at 24.
"I saw him moving in the back of the end zone, so I just tossed it up to him," Braylon Kammrad said.
"It was a broken play," Loftin echoed. "We work a scramble drill in practice. I found a hole in the defense, and he (Braylon) put it up there."
Then the lights went out.
The mishap with the UNI-Dome's lights prompted a 20-minute delay before the third overtime, creating a de facto intermission for both teams.
"We were game-planning," Kammrad said. "We schemed a little bit during that 20 minutes to get the four plays we like. It gave us some time to catch our breath, and it worked out."
The Titans came out of the delay well-rested. They needed only three plays to strike, with a quarterback keeper from Kammrad, similar to his go-ahead touchdown in their state quarterfinal win over Indianola.
"They loaded up in the box, so I just took it around outside and fought my way in," said Braylon Kammrad.
A mishap on the snap of the extra-point attempt convinced Fidone -- the holder -- to abort the try and scurry for a two-point attempt making the score 32-24 Lewis Central.
Only four plays and 10 yards stood between the Titans and their first state title.
Xavier rushed to the five on first down and got to the one on second, setting up two plays to get one yard.
The third-down try came up empty. Only one yard and one play now separated the Titans from supremacy.
On fourth down, linebacker Payton Ludington sniffed out Neal's attempted quarterback sneak and stymied him short of the goal-line, sealing the title and sending the Lewis Central faithful into a frenzy.
"You go back to week four, and we lost a game on a goal-line stand," said Coach Kammrad. "And then, in a state championship game, we were on the opposite side. The guys were absolutely phenomenal."
"They ran the same exact play the play before," said senior defensive end Nick Miller. "I told him (Ludington) to scooch up, and he did."
Miller had 5.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble for LC's defense.
"We knew it was going to be a four-quarter battle," he said. "We just had to be more physical and dig down deep."
Hatcher added six tackles and an interception.
"We followed what the coaches told us to do," Hatcher said. "We had some miscues, but we just had to keep pushing through and find a way to win. We did that."
Braylon Kammrad tossed for 121 and two touchdowns while Humpal led the ground game with 92 yards.
"We weren't great offensively," said Coach Kammrad. "But our offense showed up in overtime and made plays. It's a tribute to our preparation."
Neal paced Xavier's (11-2) efforts with 158 passing yards, 72 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
The championship is the first for a two-loss program since Dowling's in 2018. The Titans' state championship team joins other team champions from the school, such as the 2019 boys soccer team, the 2016 through 2018 girls soccer programs and the dominant wrestling squads of the early 21st-century, which claimed three tournament titles and two dual titles.
Championship aspirations seemed bleak when the Titans made the 125-mile trek home from Indianola in week four, but nine straight wins, some revenge, adversity and a wild championship performance put a fitting bow on their memorable rollercoaster.
"It was a magical and incredible run," said Coach Kammrad. "There's not a whole lot of words. I'm just elated. I don't know that we could have written it any better."
Check out full interviews with Miller, Hatcher, Fidone, Loftin, Braylon Kammrad and Coach Kammrad below.