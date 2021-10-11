(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central has been business-like since their week four loss to Indianola. Now, the Titans hope to keep their winning ways this week when they face Dallas Center-Grimes in a Class 4A District 6 battle.
The Titans took care of Glenwood 42-19 on Friday.
"It was a really gritty performance," said head coach Justin Kammrad. "We had to fight through some adversity. We knew they (Glenwood) were going to give us a battle, and they did."
The Titans (5-2, 3-0) found themselves down early after Glenwood capitalized on a wild fumble and scored to take an early 7-0 lead. However, LC's offense eventually settled in behind 233 yards and five passing touchdowns from quarterback Braylon Kammrad.
Johnathan Humpal led the rushing brigade with 116 yards and had 83 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches. Brayden Loftin caught two scores, while Luciano Fidone and Wyatt Hatcher also had touchdown snags.
"Our guys just came out, played and battled in the second half," Kammrad said. "I'm proud of our guys for staying the path and battling."
Defensively, Lewis Central hauled in four interceptions -- two apiece from Marcus Duncan and Curtis Witte.
"Our guys just played well," Kammrad said. "Glenwood knocked on the door several times, but we got some stops."
The Titans have victories by 29, 56 and 23 since their heart-breaking 14-9 loss to Indianola on September 17th. Kammrad attributes the loss to his team's newfound dominance.
"Our focus has been what we can fix in our program," he said. "We weren't down by any means, but we weren't executing. We might have been a little above ourselves. We just had to get to the basics. Our guys have responded to that."
The wins over Thomas Jefferson, Hoover and Glenwood have also brought his team closer, says Kammrad.
"They are completely buying into how we practice and do things," he said. "If you don't have self-discipline, it's hard on Friday nights. That's where we have grown the most. There's been a lot of growth in that department."
Now the Titans hope that growth carries into a fourth consecutive win when they host Dallas Center-Grimes.
The Mustangs are 2-5, with recent wins over Hoover and TJ by a combined 99-6. LC and Dallas-Center Grimes are familiar to each other. They met in the 2019 Class 3A State Quarterfinals, which LC won 12-0 -- their only meeting.
"They are a tough, physical football team," Kammrad said. "They are going to challenge you. It may be cliche to say it, but they are probably one of the best 2-5 teams in the state."
Senior quarterback Huston Halverson leads DCG's offense with 1,072 yards and eight touchdowns. The Titans are no strangers to athletic quarterbacks, having faced the likes of Harlan's Teagon Kasperbauer, Norwalk's Landon Hochstein and Indianola's Bennett Brueck. So Kammrad feels they have a template.
"We have to look at the film because every team is different," he said. "But the biggest thing with high school quarterbacks is to give them multiple looks. The more looks you give them, the tougher it is for them to make the right reads."
Offensively, Kammrad hints at his team trying to throw some different looks at Dallas Center-Grimes.
"Our kids have to be zoned in and focused," he said. "We can't be one-dimensional. We have to spread it around, which we've done a good job of doing. We will see what we have and what looks good in the playbook."
Tune into all of KMA Sports' coverage Friday night from 6:20 until midnight. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Kammrad.