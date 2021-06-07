(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls soccer team enters their fifth consecutive state to the Class 2A State Soccer Tournament as the No. 2 seed and with the hopes of winning a fourth state championship in five years.
"It means everything after not having last season," Coach Chris Von Mende said about his team's state qualification. "This group wants to play well because we missed that year."
The most recent trip to Des Moines for LC is their eighth in school history and seventh in the last eight seasons.
"The end of the season is the biggest prize we are going to get," Von Mende said about their approach. "Get to state, and then go from there."
LC reached state with a 4-1 regional final victory over Glenwood. The Titans left little doubt after their regular-season bout was much closer.
"We looked at tape from the game before," he said. "We noticed some things we didn't do right and made sure we made those adjustments."
Adjustments have the norm for the Titans this season, and with it has come improvements. Von Mende credits their non-conference schedule with bouts against Columbus Scotus, Elkhorn, Spencer, Omaha South, Bishop Heelan, Pella, Burke and Abraham Lincoln.
Offensively, the Titans (17-2) have scored 113 goals this season. And six different players have found the net at least 10 times -- Hana Daoudi (19), Hannah Estrada (19), Haley Bach (17), Hope Jensen (13), Gracie Hays (13) and Taylor Gregory (10).
"We've got plenty of goal-scorers,' Von Mende said. "We have a solid defense, too."
Goalkeeper Hannah Lucy paces the Titans' solid defense with 11 goals allowed and 61 saves in 1,370 minutes of action this season.
The Titans hope their array of capable goal-scorers and stout defense will get the job done when they face Dallas Center-Grimes in a Class 2A State Quarterfinal.
LC's last state title run -- in 2018 -- opened with a 2-0 victory over DCG in the quarterfinals. They would be OK with a similar result.
"They're always a solid team," Von Mende said. "They will fight for everything and go strong to get to the ball."
The three-headed monster of Avery Korsching, Olivia Cyr and Ella Forsyth pace the Mustangs (13-5) with 17, 15 and 12 goals, respectively.
"We are going to have to shut them down," he said.
Lewis Central/DCG kicks off at 1:00 pm on Tuesday. Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Von Mende.