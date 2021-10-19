(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central only needed three sets and a little over an hour to eliminate LeMars and set up another match with Glenwood.
The Titans (18-15) made quick work of the Bulldogs, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15, Tuesday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
"I liked how our team played tonight," said head coach Mike Bond. "I thought they played at a high level and played steady. They never got down and let LeMars go on a run. I felt it was important we limit what they did. We wanted to keep them out of the system, and I felt we were able to do that for most of the night."
Lewis Central posted the first seven points and nine of the first 10.
"That was nice," Bond said about their fast start. "They looked dangerous and have some good hitters. For us to get a fast start helped us relax more."
Aside from their fast start, the Titans also displayed depth in the first set as seven different hitters tallied at least one kill.
"That's something we've worked on all year," Bond said. "We want to keep you off balance. I felt like we kept LeMars guessing who was going to get the ball."
The Titans followed their dominant first set with a strong close to the second set, posting a 10-1 spurt to turn an 8-7 deficit into a 17-9 lead. In the third, they held off a late LeMars challenge and finished the match with an 8-1 run, capped by a kill from Anna Strohmeier, who paced the offense with 12 kills.
"I saw a lot of holes in the block and hit it where nobody was," Strohmeier said.
Maddie Bergman complemented Strohmeier with 10 winners.
"Coach always says great teams start great and play great throughout the whole game," she said. "I think we did that. All of our hitters were big at the net, and we had a lot of kills."
Anna Galles added nine kills, and Elise Thramer chipped in six for Lewis Central in the win. The win is the Titans' 18th in the last 27 matches after starting the season 0-6.
"I think we are playing good volleyball," Bond said. "That's what we want to do every year at this time of the year. We try to get better every day. That's been the mantra we've had. The tough schedule helped us. It was hard to go through with that many close losses, but I think it's paying dividends for us."
Libby Leraas paced LeMars with nine kills. The Bulldogs conclude their season at 7-28 and lose only two seniors -- reserves Averie Morgan and Kelsey Feuerhelm.
The win for Lewis Central guarantees another elimination game with Glenwood, this time in a Class 4A Region 1 Semifinal. The two schools -- separated by 16 miles -- duked it out the last three postseasons. The Titans won the 2018 regional semifinal but dropped regional finals to the Rams in 2019 and 2020.
Thursday's showdown is the third meeting in the last nine days and serves as the rubber match. Glenwood won a five-set conference match last Tuesday, and Lewis Central claimed a three-set victory at their tournament on Saturday.
"There are not too many secrets," Bond said. "We'll look at the tape and see if we can come up with something. We'll go in with a clean slate because it starts at 0-0 on Thursday."
KMA Sports is excited to carry a video broadcast of Thursday's rubber match between Glenwood and Lewis Central, which can be viewed at KMAland.com with Ryan Matheny on the call.
After the match, Bergman, Strohmeier and Coach Bond spoke with KMA Sports. View those interviews below.