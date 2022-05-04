(Council Bluffs) -- Ja'Chai Baker's well-traveled football career is headed to Atlanta where the former Lewis Central standout will try his hand in the Falcons' minicamp.
"It's a blessing," Baker said about his NFL opportunity. "Hard work pays off, but there's still more hard work. I'm blessed with this opportunity, and I'm going to take full advantage of it. There's more work to be done. I'm not finished."
Baker's football career has gone far from its original plan, but he has made the most of it.
The 2016 Lewis Central graduate opened his career as an offensive lineman at Wyoming but left the program after only one season.
"I was young and dumb," Baker honestly admits. "I made some mistakes, but I lived and learned."
From there, Baker returned home to play at Iowa Western for two seasons, followed by a stint at Southeast Missouri State. He helped the Redhawks share an Ohio Valley Conference title in 2019 before transferring to South Alabama for his final season.
His college journey was less than ideal, but his experiences grew him as a player and person.
"I learned life lessons and things I wasn't taught growing up," he said. "I learned how to be disciplined, on time and a man of my word. It's not always about you. I didn't see that, but it was a great experience. I would do it all over again if I had to. I wish I would have made smarter decisions, but I don't regret anything or the path I took because it made me who I am today."
Baker hoped to hear his name get called at last weekend's NFL Draft, but 262 picks came and went without Baker getting selected. After that, he expected to get lured as an undrafted free agent, but that didn't happen either.
"I heard great things from scouts at the NFLPA Bowl," he said. "I had a few teams telling me they were going to draft me later in the rounds or as an undrafted free agent, but the NFL is a cutthroat business. My agent told me to expect guys to say one thing and do another. Not everybody gets the opportunity to have a chance to get drafted. I was just ready for whatever came my way."
What came to Baker was a minicamp invite from the Atlanta Falcons.
"They were the first team to offer, so I took it and ran with it," he said. "They called me and told me to be ready on May 13th to compete."
Making an NFL roster off a rookie camp invite isn't easy, but Baker's collegiate career hasn't been easy either.
"I'm already prepared," he said. "I've trained my whole life for this. Preparation and hard work eliminate fear, so I'm not worried. I'll do what I do best. I know I'll prove myself and make an impact."
