(Omaha) -- The College of St. Mary has hired former Lewis Central star Mykenzie Leehy as its new swimming coach.
In a release, Leehy said, "I am so excited to be part of College of Saint Mary and to have this opportunity to coach and mentor student-athletes. CSM is a perfect fit for me because I believe in the culture here that allows students to succeed in academics and athletics.”
Leehy posted a stellar career at Lewis Central before swimming collegiately at the University of Houston and Auburn.
Leehy was a Division I All-American during her time at Houston.
View the full release from CSM here.