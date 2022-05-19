Mykenzie Leehy
Photo: Houston Athletics

(Omaha) -- The College of St. Mary has hired former Lewis Central star Mykenzie Leehy as its new swimming coach.

In a release, Leehy said, "I am so excited to be part of College of Saint Mary and to have this opportunity to coach and mentor student-athletes. CSM is a perfect fit for me because I believe in the culture here that allows students to succeed in academics and athletics.”

Leehy posted a stellar career at Lewis Central before swimming collegiately at the University of Houston and Auburn.

Leehy was a Division I All-American during her time at Houston.

View the full release from CSM here.

