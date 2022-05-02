Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.