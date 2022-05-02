Ashtyn Miller
Photo: Buena Vista Athletics

(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central graduate Ashtyn Miller has been named the American Rivers Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Miller earned this honor after a 2-1 outing last week. Miller tossed 16 1/3 innings while scattering 12 hits and striking out 15.

Miller opened her week with a complete-game, eight-strikeout shutout of Nebraska Wesleyan. She also struck out seven in a complete game against Wartburg.

Miller has a 12-5 record this season with a 2.16 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings.

View the full release here.

