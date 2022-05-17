(Storm Lake) -- Former Lewis Central star Ashtyn Miller recently concluded a stellar two-way softball career at Buena Vista.
On Tuesday, Miller spoke with KMA Sports about her memorable time at the Storm Lake school.
"It went better than I could have imagined," Miller said. "I played in my freshman year and had the same roommate all four years. It was as much as I could have asked for, honestly."
Miller paced a Buena Vista squad that went 27-15 this season.
"Being a senior on the team, I trusted my teammates and didn't have to always be in the lead," she said. "I fed off my teammates. That helped everyone succeed this season."
Miller hit .331 with 36 RBI and 20 extra-base hits, including six home runs.
"I focused on hitting line drives and getting my hands to the ball," she said. "I made contact most of the time."
When she wasn't raking, Miller shared the circle with her roommate and IKM-Manning alum Peyton Gross. Miller made 24 appearances with a 13-7 record, 2.19 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 128 innings.
Her numbers were impeccable, but Miller gives most of the credit to catcher Rylee Cain.
"She always called great games," Miller said. "I put my trust in her, so I trusted what she called and that my pitches would work."
Miller's experiences as a pitcher might have benefitted her performance at the plate, helping her earn NFCA All-Region First Team honors.
"With pitching, you know the umpire's zone better," she said. "I felt like that sometimes helped with my mindset during at-bats."
The Beavers' recently concluded their season with a loss to Bethel University in the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament, ending Miller's career.
With her career wrapped up, Miller is ready to enter the workforce. The agriculture science and business major has accepted a position at a pork processing plant in Sioux City.
As she reflects on her career, Miller points to her final regular-season game against Wartburg as a fond moment.
"We won a share of the ARC (American River Conference)," she said. "That was a pretty special day. It (BV) was a home away from home. That's how I would sum it up."
Check out the full interview with Miller below.