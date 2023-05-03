(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Iowa Western alum Jillian Flores-Bennett continues to ascend in the coaching ranks after recently being hired as the Augustana women’s head basketball coach.
Flores-Bennett replaces Dave Krauth at Augustana after the long-time head coach retired following 34 seasons leading the Vikings. For Flores-Bennett, it’s also a move from her home city of Council Bluffs after one year leading Iowa Western.
“I was excited to be coming back to Council Bluffs and my alma mater,” Flores-Bennett told KMA Sports. “It’s always crazy what can happen in this profession. When you’re not looking for opportunities, that’s when they come.”
Flores-Bennett says she was hoping to continue coaching at Iowa Western, but when he Augustana opportunity came her way she felt she needed to pursue it.
“It’s something I knew in my heart that I had to pursue,” she said. “Augustana has a great history and a tradition of winning. The more research and more conversations I had the more excited I got for this opportunity. That just speaks volumes about the people and the community here in Sioux Falls. There’s a strong tradition of winning here, and it’s a place people really come and put down roots.”
Flores-Bennett is used to having strong expectations on the programs she leads. At Iowa Western, she led the Reivers to a 26-5 record this past season, guiding them to the Region Championship Game and were ranked as high as No. 4 in the country. She also helped Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio, Texas to the NAIA National Tournament and earned the Red River Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2021-22.
“There’s a standard of excellence (at Augustana),” Flores-Bennett said. “I’m no stranger of walking into a place where you’re expected to do well and to compete. My history with being a player at Iowa Western to an assistant coach to a head coach, even in my first head coaching job in Texas, it was a very well-known program that had a lot of success. I think the fun part for me is finding ways to take something that is really, really good and try to make it great. That’s what I’m most excited for.”
Flores-Bennett’s coaching career began at Peru State as a graduate assistant from 2014-2016 and took her first full-time position at Bellevue in 2016. She went back to Iowa Western as an assistant from 2018 to 2021 before leaving for her first head coaching job at Our Lady of the Lake. Two years later, she is now leading one of the most prestigious Division II programs in the country.
“I think it’s all about the people that are surrounding you,” Flores-Bennett said of her success. “I have to give credit where credit is due to the assistant coaches that have been working under me. Tommy Turgeon has been phenomenal and has been a great resource and stability for me.
“There’s the players that want to compete, and I have a high standard and push them. They rise to the challenge. I take a lot of pride in the way that I teach in practice every day. Practices aren’t always going to be fun all the time, but you should come to practice excited to be there. That’s my goal with my teams, and I want my players to look back and say that was a great experience, from academics to athletics and just the growth you have in college.”
The 33-year-old Flores-Bennett carries a .742 winning percentage into her newest gig at Augustana.
“I was an assistant for a long time,” she said. “I carry a lot of those lessons with me as a head coach, and I feel I can relate to my players. I’ll be 34 this summer, and I think I’m in the good age range where I can still relate (to the players) a bit.”
