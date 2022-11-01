Hawkeye Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central put a conference-high four volleyball players on the All-Hawkeye Ten Conference First Team. 

Maddie Bergman, Anna Strohmeier, Ashlyn Haverman and Brooke Larsen were the first-team nods for the Titans while Abby Smith (Atlantic), Lexi Noelck (Atlantic), Ashlyn Badding (Kuemper Catholic), Sophie Badding (Kuemper Catholic), Merced Ramirez (Red Oak) and Ellie Monahan (St. Albert) were also first teamers. 

Second-team choices went to Jada Jensen (Atlantic), Taylor Cole (Clarinda), Doryn Paup (Creston), Maddie Roenfeld (Glenwood), Madison Kjergaard (Harlan), Frannie Glynn (Kuemper Catholic), Addison Holt (Lewis Central), Gracie Hays (Lewis Central), Nicole Bond (Red Oak) and Ashlynn Hodges (Shenandoah). 

Addison Wagoner (Clarinda), Kaitlyn Bruhn (Denison-Schleswig), Delaney Holeton (Glenwood), Haley Bladt (Harlan), Kaci Peter (Kuemper Catholic), Haylee Erickson (Lewis Central), Elise Thramer (Lewis Central), Jocelyn O'Neal (Red Oak), Marley Gray (Red Oak), Macey Finlay (Shenandoah), Georgie Bohnet (St. Albert) and Landry Miller (St. Albert) were honorable mentions. 

View the full release below. 

Download PDF 2022 All-Hawkeye Ten Conference

