(KMAland) -- Lewis Central put a conference-high four volleyball players on the All-Hawkeye Ten Conference First Team.
Maddie Bergman, Anna Strohmeier, Ashlyn Haverman and Brooke Larsen were the first-team nods for the Titans while Abby Smith (Atlantic), Lexi Noelck (Atlantic), Ashlyn Badding (Kuemper Catholic), Sophie Badding (Kuemper Catholic), Merced Ramirez (Red Oak) and Ellie Monahan (St. Albert) were also first teamers.
Second-team choices went to Jada Jensen (Atlantic), Taylor Cole (Clarinda), Doryn Paup (Creston), Maddie Roenfeld (Glenwood), Madison Kjergaard (Harlan), Frannie Glynn (Kuemper Catholic), Addison Holt (Lewis Central), Gracie Hays (Lewis Central), Nicole Bond (Red Oak) and Ashlynn Hodges (Shenandoah).
Addison Wagoner (Clarinda), Kaitlyn Bruhn (Denison-Schleswig), Delaney Holeton (Glenwood), Haley Bladt (Harlan), Kaci Peter (Kuemper Catholic), Haylee Erickson (Lewis Central), Elise Thramer (Lewis Central), Jocelyn O'Neal (Red Oak), Marley Gray (Red Oak), Macey Finlay (Shenandoah), Georgie Bohnet (St. Albert) and Landry Miller (St. Albert) were honorable mentions.
View the full release below.
PREVIOUS 2022 KMALAND POSTSEASON AWARDS
Missouri Class 3 District 16 Volleyball
Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
Missouri River Conference Volleyball
275 Conference Volleyball & Football
Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
Class 8-Player District 10 Football
Midland Empire Conference Softball
Class 8-Player District 8 Football
Western Iowa Conference Volleyball