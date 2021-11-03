(Council Bluffs) -- For the fifth straight year, the Lewis Central football team finds itself in a state quarterfinal looking for another trip to the UNI-Dome.
The Titans (8-2) rolled to a win in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs last week, beating Spencer 46-14.
"I think probably the biggest thing for us was just the energy, the intensity and the physicality that our guys truly played with," said Head Coach Justin Kammrad. "They were challenged all week. It was a type of scheme that they hadn't seen all year and had to play assignment sound and disciplined. From the week before against Winterset to last week, it was a night-and-day difference from our defense and they performed."
The last two outings for Lewis Central have included a roller coaster win over Winterset for a district championship and the first round playoff matchup. Kammrad says the level of focus has went up a notch lately for his squad.
"There is a switch that needs to be flipped a little bit when you get into postseason play," said Kammrad. "You're one and done at that point and you're playing for your playoff life and opportunities to keep playing. Our guys have really bought into that. For a lot of our guys, especially our seniors, they've been in games like this before and postseason games. They understand what it takes to be successful."
Up next for the Titans is a matchup with Indianola (9-1). The Indians beat Lewis Central 14-9 on September 17th in what Kammrad calls an uncharacterstic performance for his team.
"They physically dominated us in that game," said Kammrad. "For whatever reason, we did not play our type of football and they executed at a high level and made more plays than we did. For us, that's what changed this year with how we practiced and how physical our practices with tackling in practice, assignment, details and penalties."
Indianola is led by a dynamic offense that averages 38 points per game, which is complemented by a defense that only gives up 14 points per game. On offense, quarterback Bennett Brueck has tossed it for 2,107 yards and 23 touchdowns, against just four interceptions, while running back Kael Kolarik has racked up 784 yards and 13 scores on the ground. The 14 points they scored against Lewis Central earlier this year is their lowest output of the year.
"You have to eliminate those big plays," said Kammrad. "You have to get off the field on third down and force them to punt. You've got to create field position opportunities. Our defense has to be able to help our offense and special teams to ensure some of those things happen and slow them down. Hopefully, that gives us opportunities on offense."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore will have play-by-play of the contest Friday night on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com. You can hear the full interview with Kammrad below.