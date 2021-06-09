(KMAland) -- The 2021 First-Team All-Hawkeye Ten girls soccer team features six athletes from Lewis Central.
Choices for the Titans include Hannah Estrada (forward), Hope Jensen (midfielder), Haley Bach (forward), Taylor Gregory (midfielder), Hana Lucy (goalkeeper) and Hana Daoudi (midfielder).
Glenwood had three first-team choices: Nora Dougherty (forward), Avery Blasdel and Kelly Embray. Atlantic's Jada Jensen and Quinn Grubbs, St. Albert's Makenna Shepard and Ella Klusman, as well as Dension-Schleswig's Bailey Gibbons and Harlan's Raegen Wicks were also-first team nods.
Jensen, Dougherty, Blasdel, Wicks and Klusman were unanimous selections.
