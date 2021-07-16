(Council Bluffs) -- A seven-run sixth inning handed Lewis Central 12-2 victory over Des Moines Hoover in a Class 4A Substate 8 First Round matchup Friday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
"By no means did we play our A-Game tonight," Coach Jim Waters said. "I would give it a B minus, but we have grown in all phases of the game."
The Titans (25-8) scored the game's final 10 runs, breaking a 2-2 tie and earning the six-inning victory.
"It's no different than how our season has gone," Waters said. "As the game goes on, we become more explosive offensively. That's what happened tonight."
Senior Cael Malskeit extended his prep career with a stellar night. Offensively, he tallied three hits, drove in two runs and doubled.
"Everything looked good," he said. "I saw beach balls. When everything comes in big, you know you are going to hit it."
Malskeit also tossed 2 2/3 innings of relief baseball with seven strikeouts on one hit.
"I was spotting my fastball whenever I wanted," Malskeit said. "That allowed me to drop in a curveball every once in a while."
LC scored the first two runs in the second behind a sacrifice fly from Ty Thomson and a throwing error from Hoover's defense.
Hoover countered in the third with two runs -- one of which was on an RBI from Jude Smith -- to tie the game at 2.
But the tie was short-lived as Luke Meyer's two-RBI single in the fourth gave LC a 4-2 lead. Malskeit relieved starting pitcher JC Dermody in the fourth inning and closed the frame with back-to-back strikeouts.
In the fifth, Hoover loaded the bases to start the frame, but Malskeit wiggled out of the precarious situation with three consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.
"I wasn't really (nervous)," he said. "I have been in situations like that a lot, so I just stuck to my stuff."
"We wanted to keep both of those guys (Dermody and Malskeit) active so they could go Monday," Waters said. "But the only way we could do that is if they were efficient with their throwing tonight."
Malskeit's hold set the stage for LC's monster sixth, which he started with a leadoff single. Dermody followed with another knock, and Aron Harrington drove them both in to push the score to 7-2. Hoover made two pitching changes in the sixth, but it did not stop the bleeding, as LC finished the game by tallying five more runs to earn the win.
"I don't have a problem standing at third base and waving guys home because we are executing and getting clutch hits," Waters said. "I'm pretty happy to get this win for our kids and program."
The Titans recorded 11 hits on Friday. Dermody and Harrington posted two apiece and doubled. Harrington pushed in two runs and Dermody sent one across while Meyer plated three runs on only one hit. Jonah Pomrenke, Britton Bond and Casey Clair also registered hits for LC in the win.
With the win, LC moves to a Class 4A Substate 8 Semifinal showdown with Waukee Monday night on KMA 960. The Warriors beat Lewis Central 11-0 on June 19th as part of the Battle of the Bluffs. The defeat was in the heart of a five-game skid for the Titans.
"We are preparing all weekend to execute our offense," Waters said. "If we can execute our offense and get some solid pitching, I like our chances of winning if we can keep it close."
Click below to view complete interviews with Malskeit and Coach Waters.