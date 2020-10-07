(Council Bluffs) -- After an unexpected off-week, the Lewis Central football team is preparing for its toughest test of the season this week.
The KMAland 3A/4A No. 1 Titans (5-0) will face off against KMAland 3A/4A No. 2 Harlan (6-0) Friday night in the KMAX-Stream Game of the Week. Lewis Central enters the game fresh off of a bye week after Denison-Schleswig cancelled their game out of an abundance of caution. Titan Head Coach Justin Kammrad said they used part of the week to work on themselves.
"We actually didn't find out until Wednesday afternoon, so we had already been through two days of prep work focused on Denison," said Kammrad. "Wednesday, we went out to practice and let the kids know of what had happened. We just continued to practice the week out. We took it upon ourselves to work on the things that we struggled with in the first five weeks. We took that approach into Thursday and Friday and practiced Friday night just to keep some consistency with how a normal week goes with the kids."
While he would prefer playing a game, Kammrad said it was nice to iron out a few things while trying to simulate competition.
"There's always some benefit to it, but as a coach you always worry about that competitive edge that you get from playing in a competition and getting out there for an entire game and having to battle through some adversity," said Kammrad. "We tried to keep the intensity high through those practices and challenge our kids to get better in each of their own aspects. There's nothing that ever resembles competition, but we had to try to keep a competitive edge."
Harlan's offense will present a tall task for the Lewis Central defense. Cyclone Quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer is third in Class 3A with 1,386 yards through the air with three different receivers who have hauled in at least 15 passes this year.
"As always, they are extremely well coached football team that have great athletes and play extremely hard," said Kammrad. "There's not a time where they have a kid that isn't going hard when you watch them on film. They do a lot of good things. Obviously, Teagon Kasperbauer and his stable of receivers have done an excellent job for Harlan this year, as well as their two running backs. Defensively, the get after the quarterback, they pressure you in a lot of different ways -- whether it's with their front four or whether they're bringing pressure with their linebackers. They challenge you in the secondary to be able to make plays."
Kammrad says in order to be competitive, his team will have to match the game intensity of Harlan after having a week off.
"You've got to minimize the turnovers and the mistakes," said Kammrad. "We've had games where we've done really good with that and we've had games where we struggled with that. We've got to try to play as clean of a football and limit their possessions and their opportunities and put some drives together to score some points."
You can hear live play-by-play of the contest with Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com. You can hear the full interview with Kammrad below.