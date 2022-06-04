(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central boys soccer team put five on the All-Hawkeye Ten Conference First Team.
Those nods were Will DeVine (unanimous), Brayden Shepard, Colton Costello, Easton Adams and Jonah Churchill.
Aidan Anderson (Creston), Ashton Lyon (Harlan), Manuel Alcaraz (Denison-Schleswig), Edin Barrios (Denison-Schleswig), Jade Nanfito (Glenwood), Caden Johnson (Glenwood), Jayme Fritts (Glenwood), Cort Lovato, Jr and Gavin Tarbox (St. Albert) were also first-team selections.
Lyon, Nanfito and Tarbox were unanimous choices.
View the full teams Second Team and Honorable Mention Team below.
SECOND TEAM
Ramon Perez, Denison-Schleswig
Richard Gonzales, Denison-Schleswig
Evan Jeronimo, Denison-Schleswig
Oscar Hernandez, Denison-Schleswig
Collin Lincoln, Glenwood
Jacob Slaughter, Glenwood
Thomas Nieman, Glenwood
Adam Severn, Glenwood
Luke Freund, Harlan
Grant Assman, Harlan
Matthew Borkowski, Kuemper Catholic
Boston Hensley, Lewis Central
Johnny Barradas, Lewis Central
Dylan Voudry, Lewis Central
Chase Morton, St. Albert
HONORABLE MENTION
Lee Houser, Atlantic
Nathon Pobanz, Atlantic
Tristan Mathiesen, Atlantic
Briley Hayes, Creston
Derek Paup, Creston
Dillon Starlin, Creston
McCoy Haines, Creston
Jesus Hernandez, Denison-Schleswig
Jesse Velasquez, Denison-Schleswig
Casey Godbout, Glenwood
Ian Shelton, Harlan
Isaac Evans, Kuemper Catholic
Tommy Fitzsimmons, Kuemper Catholic
Gaige Tripp, Lewis Central
Nate Kay, St. Albert