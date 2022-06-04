H-10 logo 2018.jpg
Hawkeye Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central boys soccer team put five on the All-Hawkeye Ten Conference First Team.

Those nods were Will DeVine (unanimous), Brayden Shepard, Colton Costello, Easton Adams and Jonah Churchill.

Aidan Anderson (Creston), Ashton Lyon (Harlan), Manuel Alcaraz (Denison-Schleswig), Edin Barrios (Denison-Schleswig), Jade Nanfito (Glenwood), Caden Johnson (Glenwood), Jayme Fritts (Glenwood), Cort Lovato, Jr and Gavin Tarbox (St. Albert) were also first-team selections.

Lyon, Nanfito and Tarbox were unanimous choices.

View the full teams Second Team and Honorable Mention Team below.

SECOND TEAM

Ramon Perez, Denison-Schleswig

Richard Gonzales, Denison-Schleswig

Evan Jeronimo, Denison-Schleswig

Oscar Hernandez, Denison-Schleswig

Collin Lincoln, Glenwood

Jacob Slaughter, Glenwood

Thomas Nieman, Glenwood

Adam Severn, Glenwood

Luke Freund, Harlan

Grant Assman, Harlan

Matthew Borkowski, Kuemper Catholic

Boston Hensley, Lewis Central

Johnny Barradas, Lewis Central

Dylan Voudry, Lewis Central

Chase Morton, St. Albert

HONORABLE MENTION

Lee Houser, Atlantic

Nathon Pobanz, Atlantic

Tristan Mathiesen, Atlantic

Briley Hayes, Creston

Derek Paup, Creston

Dillon Starlin, Creston

McCoy Haines, Creston

Jesus Hernandez, Denison-Schleswig

Jesse Velasquez, Denison-Schleswig

Casey Godbout, Glenwood

Ian Shelton, Harlan

Isaac Evans, Kuemper Catholic

Tommy Fitzsimmons, Kuemper Catholic

Gaige Tripp, Lewis Central

Nate Kay, St. Albert

Download PDF 2022 H10 ALL CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER TEAM - 2022 All Conference Selections .pdf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.