(KMAland) -- Lewis Central paced the first-team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference squad with five choices.
LC's Kyle Gappa, Will DeVine, Colton Costello, Easton Adams and Jonaha Churchill were the first-team nods for the Titans. Gappa, DeVine and Costello were unanimous selections.
Denison-Schleswig's put three on the first-team: Yahir Zavala, Edin Barrios and Jeffery Menendez.
Creston's Aidan Anderson was also a unanimous choice.
Other first-team selections include Simon Wagner (Kuemper Catholic), Brayden Shepard (St. Albert), Jackson Wray (Glenwood), Caden Johnson (Glenwood), Ashton Lyon (Harlan) and Gavin McIntosh (St. Albert).
The full list of awards can be found below.