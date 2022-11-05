(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their tentative list of qualifiers for the State Swimming Meet.
State takes place on Friday in Marshalltown.
View the full list of KMAland qualifiers below.
Atlantic
Alexis Reynolds -- 200-yard freestyle & 500-yard freestyle
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Elaina Vrchoticky -- 50-yard freestyle & 100-yard freestyle
Lewis Central
Kylee Brown -- 100-yard breaststroke & 200-yard freestyle
Sydnie Collins -- 100-yard backstroke & 200-yard IM
200-yard freestyle relay (Hannah Steinmetz, Emma Gordon, Mia Hansen, Claire Crilly)
200-yard medley relay (Sydnie Collins, Kylee Brown, Mia Hansen, Claire Crilly)
400-yard freestyle relay (Abby Hoss, Claire Crilly, Sydnie Collins, Kylee Brown)