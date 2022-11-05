Lewis Central Titans Logo.png

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their tentative list of qualifiers for the State Swimming Meet.

State takes place on Friday in Marshalltown. 

View the full list of KMAland qualifiers below. 

Atlantic

Alexis Reynolds -- 200-yard freestyle & 500-yard freestyle

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Elaina Vrchoticky -- 50-yard freestyle & 100-yard freestyle 

Lewis Central

Kylee Brown -- 100-yard breaststroke & 200-yard freestyle

Sydnie Collins -- 100-yard backstroke & 200-yard IM

200-yard freestyle relay (Hannah Steinmetz, Emma Gordon, Mia Hansen, Claire Crilly)

200-yard medley relay (Sydnie Collins, Kylee Brown, Mia Hansen, Claire Crilly) 

400-yard freestyle relay (Abby Hoss, Claire Crilly, Sydnie Collins, Kylee Brown) 

