(Council Bluffs) — One week after suffering a last-second loss to Harlan, Lewis Central Football Coach Justin Kammrad was happy with how his team bounced back to beat Carlisle.
The Titans (1-1) gave up an early touchdown but responded with 56 straight points en route to a 70-22 win.
"We're not quite sure if we were ready to play that game or not," said Kammrad. "It was just one of those days that we needed a little wake-up call to get going and the guys responded after that. We played fairly well throughout the first half and second half."
Kammrad credits a positive attitude from his team in the bounce back win.
"I think it's a credit to their character and their attitude about the game of football and about how they approach the game," said Kammrad. "Obviously, we weren't happy with the loss and wanted to get back on the field as soon as we could to make up for those mistakes that we had at the end of the game."
Lewis Central will try to get their second win of the year this week when they host Norwalk. The Warriors are ranked third in Class 4A in the latest Radio Iowa poll. The Titans beat Norwalk 35-7 in the playoffs last season.
"They are definitely a team that's drastically improved, and they've gotten better on both sides of the football," said Kammrad. "They're definitely big and they get after it. They throw the ball well, they run the ball and defensively, they give you a lot of different looks and challenge you within your schemes."
Junior quarterback Landon Hochstein leads the way for Norwalk, throwing for 356 yards and six touchdowns in the first two weeks. Hochstein also leads the Warriors on the ground with 85 yards and two scores. Kammrad says his defense needs to communicate to slow Norwalk’s offense down.
"We have to adjust to the different sets and motions that they have," said Kammrad. "Defensively, we have to make sure that we're communicating in our secondary."
Jesse Schraft will be in Council Bluffs providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show Friday night on KMA. You can hear the full interview with Kammrad below.