(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central softball squad has bounced back from an early-season hiccup and sit at 4-1.
"We are feeling good," Lewis Central head coach Taylor Cole said. "We started slow, but we are feeling very confident and are really excited to keep on playing."
LC opened the season with a one-run loss to St. Albert, but has since recorded wins over Bishop Heelan, Lawton-Bronson and Red Oak (twice).
"Those jitters got the best of us," Cole said. "We were able to break down some certain situations and get our heads right. It was definitely a mindset shift."
The loss opened the door for an early-season conversation from Coach Cole to her squad.
"We had a conversation and decided we were going to have fun and play Titan softball," she said. "Our approach was different (on Saturday). Everyone in our lineup got a hit. It was fun. And that's what we are going to keep doing.
Offensively, Haley Bach -- the reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year -- hit a game-winning home run against Red Oak on Tuesday.
"She's been very dedicated to the sport," Cole said. "Her approach at the plate has not changed. She looks for her pitch, and she's going to drive it somewhere and find her way on base no matter what it takes. She's trying to have fun her senior year, and this group is definitely helping her do that."
Taylor Elam, Avery Heller, Stacy Merksick, Maddie Howard, Gracie Hays, Kaydence Sweet and Paige Rodewald have also contributed to LC's offense.
Junior Megan Gittins is their go-to pitcher, while sophomore Brooklyn Damgaard has also seen some time in the circle.
"She just needs to keep doing her thing," Cole said about Gittins. "She's never had a pitching group that can help her out. I think she's really excited to have that group supporting her."
The Titans return to action on Wednesday with a pivotal Hawkeye Ten Conference battle against Harlan. While a win would be ideal, their goals and approach reach far beyond that.
"I want to see them continuing to have fun," Cole said. "Our big focus is teamwork. That's what we did over the weekend, and we want to keep that going. We are going to continue to work hard in practices and carry that over to games."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Cole.