(Council Bluffs) -- A difficult track season motivated Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn to not miss what he felt was his best chance to win a state championship this past fall.
“It was pretty tough,” Eichhorn told KMA Sports about suffering an injury during track season. “I worked really hard all winter, and it went down the drain in less than an hour.”
What didn’t go down the drain, though, was his motivation for his junior cross country season. Following a Hawkeye Ten championship and a Class 3A state title, Eichhorn is the KMAland Iowa Male Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“It’s still really surreal,” he said. “It’s just crazy to think about it because it was my goal before the season even started. I started thinking about it with the possibility of us going down to 3A. I thought I could win, and that’s been the goal all season and even longer. It’s crazy to think about that it actually happened.”
Eichhorn certainly would have been among the favorites regardless of his difficult track season. Once the spring season ended, though, and he became healthy, the mission started.
“I knew I had to hit it hard this summer,” Eichhorn said. “I saw the competition in 3A track, and I got whooped up on. I didn’t want to let that happen again. It made me stronger and more motivated. I knew I really had to work hard and put in a lot of miles.”
The Lewis Central stalwart estimates he upped his usual summer mileage plan from the upper 40s and lower 50s to the lower to mid 60s per week.
“I feel like the atmosphere was a lot different this year, too,” he said. “Lewis Central has never had that many people take it serious. They would show up to practice and run a few miles, but this year was a lot different. There was a lot more volume, and if you can stay healthy that’s a game changer. And I stayed healthy.”
Eichhorn ran a 15:32.43 to win his first state championship in Class 3A by just under two seconds.
“I had a lot of strategies going into that state meet,” Eichhorn said. “I was really prepared for that meet. (Marion’s Jedidiah Osgood) pushed the pace really hard, and we were doing a lot of workouts before the state meet, preparing to go out really fast. I was prepared for it.
“I think we could have ran faster if we pushed the pace a lot harder in some spots, but my strategy was to sit on the first two (runners). I kind of wanted to sit back and use less energy. (Osgood) made a push with 1K left, and that tested me mentally. My coaches and fans pushed me through that, and that last 400 took care of itself.”
Eichhorn says he’s not going to rest on his laurels at this point. He has one state championship, and he wants more.
“Once you win one, you don’t want to lose anymore,” he said. “The goal is to lose (as little) as possible. I told my coach and (teammate Kade Diercks) that I want the triple crown in track. I definitely think I can get the mile and two mile. The 800 will be a little challenging, but I think I can still get it. The triple crown is definitely the goal the next two years (in track), and then another state title next year along with a team title.”
This is the second consecutive season Eichhorn has won the KMAland Iowa Male Cross Country Runner of the Year. Find the full interview with Eichhorn and previous winners below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND IOWA MALE XC RUNNER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central
2020: Tyler Blay, West Nodaway (award was not previously split)
2019: Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley
2018: Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley