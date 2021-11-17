(KMAland) -- IAWrestle released their first girls state wrestling rankings for the 2021 season, which features 11 KMAland grapplers.
Lewis Central's Sophie Barnes and AHSTW's Bella Canada lead the way with No. 2 rankings at 126 and 195 pounds, respectively. View the full list of ranked KMAlanders below and the full rankings here (subscription required).
2. Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central (126 lbs)
2. Bella Canada, AHSTW (195 lbs)
3. Yareli Morales, Sioux City East (106 lbs)
3. Adyson Lundquist, Southwest Valley (113 lbs)
4. Ava McNeal, Lewis Central (106 lbs)
4. Josephine Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys (132 lbs)
4. Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley (160 lbs)
5. Lillian Howe, Southwest Iowa (170 lbs)
5. Savannah Sistad, Creston (285 lbs)
6. Angeleena Rasmussen, Sioux City East (120 lbs)
7. Espie Almazan, Lewis Central (160 lbs)