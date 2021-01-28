(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central sophomore Sophie Barnes placed second at 120 pounds at last weekend's Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls State Tournament. On Thursday, she joined Upon Further Review to discuss her incredible tournament.
"Overall, it was a really great weekend," Barnes said, "I learned a lot about myself and definitely found some things to improve on. It was a great experience. I'm just excited to get back to work."
Barnes' runner-up finish is her second state medal in as many tries. She placed fifth at 126 pounds as a freshman. However, last year's tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock High School lacked the state-tournament aura that this year's event did at the 5,100-seat Xtream Arena in Coralville.
"It was definitely a little different this year with it being in a bigger arena, but I'm kinda used to these things with AAU State," Barnes said. "I definitely had a better idea of what to expect with the pressure and all the fans."
Barnes tallied pins over Maddy Hoyle (Solon), Stormy Bauwens (Clear Creek-Amana) and Alexys Petersen (Bettendorf) before punching her ticket to the finals with an 8-1 decision over Mariah Webster (Colfax-Mingo) in the semis.
She used outside noise as motivation for her semifinal win.
"IAWrestle picked her to win," she said. "All odds were against me. I was definitely a little nervous, but I knew what I had to do and wrestled how I knew I could wrestle. I didn't care about the name."
Her semifinal victory pushed her into the championship match, where she faced Kiki Connell (Charles City).
"Watching the girls prior to me, and just seeing all the energy, I was definitely nervous," Barnes said of her pre-match thoughts.
Connell ultimately won the match 8-1, but Barnes feels she can learn a lot from the loss.
"I definitely need to get a few more shots on my offense," Barnes said. "She was tall and lanky, so my high-crotch wasn't working like it had on girls prior. I definitely need to work on my low-shots, hand fighting and being able to keep girls like that down."
Barnes tells KMA Sports that she will now turn her attention to the boys season. She will also continue to put work in the offseason, training with former Riverside great Jimmy Rodgers.
"I'm definitely going to finish off the boys season," she said. "Then get back into the room. I'll definitely be going into freestyle Greco season and getting better."
The interview with Barnes can be heard below.