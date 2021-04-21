(Council Bluffs) -- One of the early-season surprises in KMAland track and field has come from Lewis Central sophomore Maddie Bergman.
Bergman has proven to be one of the area’s top sprinter/jumper combinations, ranking within the KMAland top five in the 100 and on top five 4x100 and 4x200 relays while also leading the long jump.
“I definitely didn’t (expect this start),” Bergman said. “Obviously missing my freshman season was as big disappointment for me. I really wasn’t expecting to jump and run as well as I have. I’m working every day in practice to increase my jump and make my runs faster. I’ve definitely surprised myself.”
Bergman will take those talents to the Drake Relays on Thursday, competing in the long jump and as the anchor for the 4x100 meter relay qualifier.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “That was one of my goals for the season. Last Thursday, I stayed up until midnight (for the final deadline) making sure new numbers weren’t coming in. Going as a sophomore is really exciting, and I’m excited for the atmosphere and the competition.”
After Bergman experiences the Drake Relays, she will turn her attention to continuing to jump farther and run faster with hopes of making a mark at the conference and state level.
“I want to improve my 100 time to break 13, get my long jump farther and try other events,” Bergman said. “I’ve been in the 4x1, 4x2 and 100 every meet, and I think my coach did that for Drake. I’m hoping I can get an open 200 and get a solid time in that as well.”
Bergman’s long jump on April 15th in Glenwood of 16-10.25 ranks first in KMAland while her 13.03 in the 100 that night is fourth. The LC 4x100 (52.41) is second in KMAland, and the 4x200 time of 1:49.54 is second.
Listen to much more with Bergman from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.