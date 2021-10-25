(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central standout Britton Bond will play baseball at the next level with Northwest Missouri State.
The Titans senior joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Monday to talk about his decision.
“I went down there and practiced with the team,” Bond said. “I met all the guys and the coaches. I walked through the campus and all the guys were open to me. I just love the school in general.”
The honorable mention All-Hawkeye Ten and second team all-district choice made sure Northwest was what he wanted during his recruiting process.
“I went to a couple JUCOs and a couple four-years,” Bond said. “After a couple JUCO visits, I kind of ruled them out. I didn’t really want to go through a recruiting process again in two years. I just want to settle down at a four-year school and enjoy my college life. Northwest really had all that I really wanted.”
The Bearcats played a bit of a truncated schedule this past spring, finishing with a 13-26 mark overall while going 11-22 in the MIAA.
“Northwest has my specific major and a lot of other schools didn’t have that,” Bond added. “I went in looking for a good culture with a good family atmosphere. Somewhere decently close to home so my family can come see me once in a while, and Northwest just checked off all those things.”
Listen to much more with Bond from Monday’s UFR in the full interview linked below.