(Marshalltown) -- Lewis Central’s Kylee Brown placed second on Saturday in the 100 yard breaststroke at the 2020 IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving Meet.
Brown posted a preliminary time of 1:05.06 on Friday to qualify second, bringing her seed time of 1:09.07 down significantly. On Saturday, she went 1:05.42 to take the state runner-up position.
LC’s Waren Graeve added a sixth and a ninth in the 100 yard freestyle and 50 yard freestyle, respectively. View the area results below and the complete results linked here.
200 Yard Medley Relay: 11. Lewis Central (1:51.03)
50 Yard Freestyle: 9. Waren Graeve, Lewis Central (24.39)
100 Yard Freestyle: 6. Waren Graeve, Lewis Central (53.18)
200 Yard Freestyle: 27. Lexi Reynolds, Atlantic (2:01.34)
500 Yard Freestyle: 28. Lexi Reynolds, Atlantic (5:28.95)
100 Yard Backstroke: 23. Sydnie Collins, Lewis Central (1:00.53)
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 14. Lewis Central (1:41.32)
100 Breaststroke: 2. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central (1:05.42)
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 22. Lewis Central (3:47.38); 26. Abraham Lincoln (3:50.30)