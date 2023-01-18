(Council Bluffs) -- Another Lewis Central baseball standout will play at the junior college level.
Titans senior Casey Clair recently announced a commitment to play baseball with Ellsworth Community College.
“I went on my visit and committed on the same day,” Clair said. “I knew I loved it when I stepped foot on the campus and started talking to the new coach. I think it’s going to be a great fit for me.”
Clair had a breakout junior year that caught the eye of college recruiters, hitting .413/.537/.587 with five doubles, two homers, one triple and 35 RBI.
“I had a pretty good junior year,” Clair admits. “I got a lot of good looks (from schools). I was seeing the ball. I changed my whole approach at the plate, and I shortened my stride, so I didn’t have much head movement. That really helped me be successful.”
While the offensive side caught the attention of the Ellsworth coaching staff, Clair says that he is excited to get the chance to be a two-way player.
“I was definitely looking for someone to let me pitch and get me some time on the mound,” he said. “That’s something I’ve always wanted. The campus was very nice, and I really do like Iowa Falls. It’s a pretty nice little city.”
