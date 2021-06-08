(Des Moines) -- Lewis Central nearly completed a 4-0 comeback on Tuesday, but their sluggish start was too much to overcome in a 4-3 loss to Dallas Center-Grimes in a Class 2A State Quarterfinal.
"They made it hard for us to control at times," Coach Chris Von Mende said. "We let some in early. The girls fought from start to end. I can't really say anything else."
The Titans surrendered four goals in the first 30 minutes and entered the halftime break in a 4-0 deficit.
"It unwinded a few times in the backline," Von Mende said. "If you don't counter in the backline, you are going to get punished."
Despite the halftime deficit, the Titans felt the game was far from over.
"We said at halftime that we could come back from this," Von Mende said. "They were fighting. I was thinking it was going to happen."
However, they began their climb back into the contest when Hannah Estrada found the net 10 minutes into the second half.
LC narrowed the deficit to 4-2 with 12 minutes to go on a goal from Hana Daoudi and followed with another goal just moments later, this time from Haley Bach with an assist from Hope Jensen. Their third goal of the half rejuvenated the LC faithful and gave the Titans life.
The Titans had a handful of opportunities to tie it, including two in the final minute. However, Dallas Center-Grimes (14-2) held on, escaping with the 3-2 victory and advancing to a Class 2A State Semifinal on Wednesday against Norwalk.
The loss ends LC's season at 17-3 and in the state tournament for the fifth consecutive year.
"It was great that we had a season," Von Mende said. "We played a lot of games against a lot of good teams."
Seven seniors -- Bach, Estrada, Jensen, Hannah Lucy, Taylor Gregory, Liz Taylor and Rylee Shaw -- donned the Titan colors for the final time.
"They were a great group of girls that were leaders," Von Mende said. "We are going to miss them. It's going to be tough to replace them."
Click below to view the full interview with Coach Von Mende.