(Clarinda) -- The Lewis Central boys were solid defensively in a 57-42 win over Clarinda.
The Titans and Cardinals were in a tight battle at the break. LC led 26-23 at halftime. Clarinda would then score only one basket, and one free-throw, in the third quarter. Titans' head coach Daniel Miller was pleased with the efforts despite being down some starters.
"Well, we're pleased to come on the road and win," Miller said. "(We) were playing without a couple of starters. We knew that was going to be tough so, we had to have some guys step up, and I thought some of our guys did. We had a couple of guys go down with injuries, little banged up. Any time you can win on the road in the conference, it's a good win. I've got a lot of respect for Clarinda and coach Eberly. I thought their guys played hard. I thought both teams played hard."
Miller says the key to their third-quarter defense was stops and rebounds.
"We were just able to get enough stops, especially in that third quarter. I thought defensively in that third quarter to hold them to three points is where the game was at," Miller continued. "We also did a good job on the defensive boards in the second half. In the first half, we didn't. I thought we took better care of the ball in the second half than we did in the first. It's a good win for us."
The Titans also found success with offensive rebounds, especially in the second half.
"They were playing zone for most of that third quarter. I thought we were able to sneak in behind. It's a little tougher to rebound out of a zone. I thought we were able to sneak in and get a couple of rebounds and some putbacks that were big, a few run-out baskets, some transition baskets there in that third quarter to create a little separation, as well," Miller said. "It's a good win for us on the road."
Lewis Central made some critical free throws in the fourth quarter to distance themselves from Clarinda. The Cardinals' inconsistent shooting and solid defense from the Titans were their downfalls.
LC received a great showing from Colby Souther. He racked up 20 points in the game. Souther says his teammates help set him up for success.
"My teammates did a really good job of throwing it inside and pushing the ball up the floor," Souther stated. "We just relied on our coach and what our coach had to say, and we executed. That helped me score the basketball. They're the reason."
Lewis Central's Wyatt Hatcher contributed 14 points in the win. Clarinda had two scorers in double digits. Wyatt Schmitt finished the game with 10. Drew Brown, however, led the team with 16 points.
Clarinda falls to 6-6 (3-5 in conference) on the season and will battle Atlantic on Tuesday. The Titans are now 5-4 (5-2 in conference) and head home for a game with Creston.
You can view the full interviews with Miller and Souther below.