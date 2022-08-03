(Council Bluffs) -- In a historic year for Lewis Central baseball, JC Dermody's pitching prowess troubled challengers.
And for that, Dermody is the 2022 KMAland Pitcher of the Year.
"It was a historic year for LC baseball," Dermody said. "This team set the way the team should be playing in the next couple of years. It was a great year and really fun."
The DMACC commit was stingy in his senior campaign with a 0.97 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 58 innings. Dermody's dominance helped lead the Titans to a 31-4 record, another Hawkeye Ten championship and the program's first state tournament berth since 2005.
"Our team knew we could make it (to state)," Dermody said. "Just like every year, we worked extremely hard in the offseason. Everyone put in time on their own. We know we could make a state tournament run, and that's what we did."
The Titans had recently been in a Class 4A substate with Des Moines schools, and it rarely produced deep postseason runs lately. But they moved down to Class 3A and returned an experienced roster. Dermody had a 1.68 ERA and 50 strikeouts during his junior season, but wanted more as he headed into the final year of his high school career.
"After our loss to Waukee (in a substate semifinal), I took about a month off," he said. "Then I was back at it with my teammates. I tried to gain weight and grew a couple of inches. I think that helped me velocity-wise."
His increased velocity stumped Hawkeye Ten batters all season.
"My fastball velocity solidified myself as a pretty good pitcher," he said. "I gained about two or three miles per hour on that."
Dermody's best two starts of the year came against Glenwood. He tossed a one-hit gem on June 6th, but he saved an even better performance for Lewis Central and Glenwood's substate final showdown.
Dermody threw six shutout innings in the substate final, allowing just one hit with 11 strikeouts on 67 pitches in a 10-0 win.
"I think I threw well," Dermody said. "It felt good doing that to them twice. I was nervous before the (substate) start, but I knew I was going to be in that situation. Once I got the ball, I was ready to go."
Dermody attributes his successful career to the ability to learn from his older brother, Easton. Easton -- a 2020 graduate -- also starred for the Titans during his prep career. He now plays collegiately at Southern Illinois.
"My sophomore year, I was lucky to play with my brother," JC said. "He was a great role model for me. Once he left, I knew I wanted to be the number one pitcher on this team. I had that mindset, and it pushed me through my junior and senior year."
Dermody's high school career ended on a bitter note because of a state quarterfinal loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, but he chooses to focus on the positives.
"I'll remember the wins and friends I made along the way," he said. "Most of my friends were on the baseball team."
Dermody is the second Lewis Central ace to claim this prestigious honor, joining Caleb Shudak (2016). Dermody also becomes the fifth different Hawkeye Ten pitcher to collect this accolade, but the first since Harlan alum Brett Sears in 2019.
Check out the full interview with Dermody below.
Previous KMAland Pitcher of the Year Award Winners
2021: Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center
2020: Drew Petersen, Treynor
2019: Brett Sears, Harlan
2018: Brett Sears, Harlan
2017: Tyler Laing, Kuemper Catholic
2016: Caleb Shudak, Lewis Central
2015: Tyler Jacobsen, Exira-EHK
2014: Tyler Jacobsen, Exira-EHK
2013: Chris Halbur, Kuemper Catholic