(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central's Taber Dominguez will take his wrestling talents to Simpson.
"It's always been a goal of mine to wrestle in college," Dominguez said.
The 2021 126-pound state qualifier chose Simpson over interest from Dakota Wesleyan, Morningside and Buena Vista, but Simpson checked all the boxes academically.
"I want to be an engineer," he said. "They have a pre-engineering program, so I could go there and then transfer to Iowa State."
Dominguez instantly hit it off with assistant Jeff McGinness -- a two-time national champion at Iowa.
"Talking to them, he pulled me in," Dominguez said. "I think this is the right spot for me. They are a tight group of people. That's what I was looking for in college, and that sounds like that's how it goes there. It seems like they got what I had at Lewis Central."
Dominguez welcomes the opportunity to learn from McGinness.
"It's awesome," he said. "He's a fantastic wrestler, and I'm excited to learn what he knows."
When he gets to Indianola, Dominguez hopes to make strides similar to the ones he made in his high school career.
"At Lewis Central, we worked on all kinds of things," he said. "I improved so much on my feet, and I hope to improve more there. I just want to be awesome on my feet, take them down, let them up, and score lots of points."
Dominguez isn't shying away from lofty goals, either.
"I want to be an All-American," he said. "That's what's going to drive me the next couple of years."
Click below to hear the full interview with Dominguez.