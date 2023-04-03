(Glenwood) -- Home cooking served Glenwood boys track well as the Rams took the team title at the 2023 Boys Ram Relays Monday.
The Rams finished with a total of 145.5 points, while Lewis Central racked up 134 to take second and Atlantic placed third with 107.
Anthony Driscoll-Lee was a major contributor to Glenwood’s winning effort, taking first place in both the long jump (21-01) and the 110 meter hurdles (15.31).
“In my last meet, in the long jump, I had 20-08 and I was upset with that, so I’ve really hit it hard all week,” Driscoll-Lee said. “For the hurdles, I was just trying to sprint and leave it all out there.”
In the distance events, Bryant Keller led the way for the Rams with a win in the 3200 meter run (9:59.32) and a second-place finish in the 1600 meter run while also anchoring the champion distance medley relay.
“I wanted to just try and get 74, 75 split laps,” Keller said. “I started off fast and just settled into it. I got in a groove and just kept going.”
Keller’s leg in the distance medley came down to a photo finish, as he edged Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson’s Kaiden Hamilton by just 0.08 seconds to get the win for the Rams.
“I took off about as fast as I could and got the baton in the 5th lane and cut in,” Keller said. “I settled in after 200 and just settled in for the rest of the lap and dug in with all I had.”
The only man to beat Keller Monday was Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn, who continued his streak of dominance, winning the 1600 meter run and the 800 meter run.
“I went out a little slow in the 800,” Eichhorn said. “I didn’t lead the first little bit, so I kind of learned from that. It was pretty good. I closed really well.”
Eichhorn is no stranger to battling the elements and Monday’s weather certainly posed a challenge to the athletes.
“The wind makes it kind of hard,” Eichhorn said. “We ran at Denison Thursday and that was pretty brutal, but you just learn to fight through it. That’s just how Spring is, during track season you have a lot of wind to deal with. I like the cold, so it benefits me a little bit, but the wind is tough. It’s affecting everybody else too, so you just gotta think about it like that. Everybody else is hurting, so you just gotta go.
In the 400 meter hurdles, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson’s Brandon Bowen cruised to a win with a time of 1:00.23.
“I almost fell and I almost got caught in that last 200,” Bowen said. “In the end, I just really took off and finished strong.”
View the complete results from Monday’s Boys Ram Relays in the PDF below.
View full video interviews with Driscoll-Lee, Keller, Eichhorn and Bowen below.