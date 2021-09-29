(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central sophomore sensation Ethan Eichhorn hasn't missed a beat this cross country season.
"I have high expectations this year," he told KMA Sports. "But I'm a lot more comfortable this year because I have a year under me and know how the races work."
His knowledge of race strategy was on display last week, claiming Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Eichhorn ran a 16:45 at Creighton Prep despite being unfamiliar with the course or his opponents.
"I like how I went out and competed," he said. "It was fun because I never ran with those guys. I was up with the leaders until about 800 (meters) left, but I kinda dropped off."
Eichhorn ran to a title in 16:20.38 to lead his team to a runner-up finish at Saturday's meet in Harlan.
"I think I ran pretty well," he said. "I went out and ran how I usually run. I was pretty proud of my splits because they were pretty even."
The visit to Creighton Prep's meet was a part of Lewis Central's new focus on stepping out of their comfort zone and increasing their strength of schedule. Aside from the trip across the Missouri River, the Titans have also tested themselves by going toe-to-toe with some Des Moines area powerhouses.
"I had never run against some of those guys besides districts or state," Eichhorn said. "They are really talented, so I think it's helped a lot."
The Titans' desire for stiff competition took them to Ames on September 2nd, where Eichhorn posted a blazing time of 15:56.80 to break a 15-year-old school record.
"That was really fun," he said about his record-breaking performance. "I went out pretty fast, and that course is really flat. I think it was just a perfect setup."
Last year, Eichhorn took third at Hawkeye Ten and finished 16th at state, one spot shy of medaling. This year, he hopes to get over the hump at both Hawkeye Ten and state.
"At conference, I want to try to win that and get our team to do as best as possible," he said. "State, I want to get top five or top 10, so I have pretty high expectations this year."
Eichorn and his team return to action on Thursday at Shenandoah. Carson Schubert (@CarsonSchuby) will have reports. Eichhorn made his comments on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. Click below to hear the full interview.