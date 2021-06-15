(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central's Hannah Estrada hopes that Iowa Western isn't the final stop on her soccer career, but for now, it's the next one.
"It's so exciting," Estrada said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "I wasn't sure if I could continue after high school. I'm just glad I get to go back on the field."
Like many, Estrada says COVID-19 made her recruiting process difficult because her junior season was canceled, and many collegiate athletes received an extra year of eligibility.
"I was stressed," she said. "Most schools were full. I did a lot of last-minute visits, and that was hard."
Luckily, an opportunity was present for Estrada four miles from where she played high school soccer.
"I went on a visit and practiced with the team," she said. "The girls were very welcoming. It felt like home when I got there."
Estrada scored 20 goals and passed out 10 assists for the Titans last season en route to a state quarterfinal appearance. She did so while learning a new position, which she feels speaks to her versatility.
"In the past, I played center-mid," she said. "This year, I played forward. I think one of my strengths is that I can play wherever my coach needs me."
Preliminary conversations with Coach Adam Sanchez indicate that Estrada will play center-mid in college, but she's up for whatever.
"Who knows," she said. "I'm going to adjust to wherever he wants me to play."
Estrada hopes Iowa Western is a springboard to an extended soccer career.
"This year definitely got me thinking that I want to go D2 or D1," she said. "I only want to be at Iowa Western for three semesters, so I'm trying to transfer out."
Former KMAlanders Zoie Brown (Glenwood) and Maiah Williams (Glenwood) are currently on the roster at Iowa Western.
Click below to hear the full interview with Estrada.