(Council Bluffs) -- One of the best goalies in KMAland will take his talents to Upper Iowa next year.
Lewis Central senior Kyle Gappa recently talked to KMA Sports about his commitment to the Fayette, Iowa school.
"I've been working at it my whole life," Gappa said about his commitment. "To see it finally happen is amazing."
Gappa says he's known that he wanted to play in college for quite some time, even when he was backing up Cole Jensen, now a goalkeeper at Division I Xavier.
"Freshman year, my coach made it seem like a possibility," he said. "So I worked hard to make it happen."
Gappa chose Upper Iowa over offers from Tiffin and Northwestern. Gappa says he really liked the coaching staff, led by head coach Willie McGowan.
"I loved the coaching staff," he said. "They care about their players and treat them well. They hold us accountable and gave me an opportunity to start right away if I earn it. That intrigued me."
The Peacocks were 0-8 last season.
"Their record isn't reflective of the type of program they are," Gappa said.
Gappa still feels he has a lot to learn as he preps for the transition to college.
"I'm trying to make sure they know who I am as a player," he said. "I want to get better as a communicator and be a starter. It's going to take hard work and dedication."
