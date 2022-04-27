(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central senior golfer Jordan Greenwood is coming off a big week on the golf course and hopes for more as the 2022 season heads into its final weeks.
The Buena Vista commit shined for the Titans and collected Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Last week's successes were the latest in a season full of them for Greenwood and his team.
"I'm pleased with the way I'm playing," Greenwood said. "I was hoping for a good season. Seeing now what I've done, I don't think I could do this at the beginning of the season."
Greenwood opened his week by taking second at the Omaha Bryan Tournament, which led the Titans to a team title.
"I hit the ball well and got up and down a lot," he said. "I didn't make many mistakes."
Greenwood followed with a strong showing at Saturday's tournament in Denison, where he carded an 80 to take top individual honors and lead LC to another team title.
"It was super windy," Greenwood said. "So keeping it in play and not losing a ball all day really helped out."
Greenwood currently has 9-hole and 18-hole adjusted averages of 41.04 and 80.15.
"I felt pretty confident coming into that week," he said. "But those are a big confidence booster for me. My irons are strong right now, and my woods have been good."
Greenwood has led the Titans to a 17-0 record.
"Our team is playing phenomenal golf right now," he said. "I'm excited to keep going with these guys. It's been a surprise how well we've been playing."
As the success piles up, so do the expectations for Greenwood and his team.
"I'm hopeful we can get in the top two at conference and qualify for districts," he said. "Maybe even qualify for state."
Greenwood will continue golfing in college at Buena Vista.
"I always wanted to play a sport in college," he said. "Growing up, I didn't think it would be golf. But it's a great opportunity. The coaches (at Buena Vista) are great guys. They made it sound like a great opportunity."
Check out the full interview with Greenwood below.