(Council Bluffs) -- A pivotal part of Lewis Central's state championship is now a Division I college football player.
Linebacker Wyatt Hatcher recently committed to play football at the University of South Dakota and spoke about his commitment on Monday's Upon Further Review.
"It's a dream come true," Hatcher said. "I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I kept playing and pushing."
Hatcher pledged to the Coyotes over interest from Northern Iowa and Eastern Illinois.
"I took a lot of time talking to schools and just waited it out," he said. "I liked UNI, but I really liked South Dakota and everything going on there. I think South Dakota is the place where I can grow and become a better player."
Hatcher says South Dakota appealed after his official visit.
"I talked with a lot of the players," he said. "They talked about how Vermillion could be home for me. I think it was a good fit for me. It's the best place for me at this time."
Hatcher is the second member of his family to play football at the Division I level. His brother, Hayden, is currently on the roster at Kansas. Wyatt says Hayden, along with many of his current and former teammates at Lewis Central, aided his recruiting process.
"It was great having him by my side," he said. "He made sure I wasn't stressing out too much and made the right decision for me. He helped me become a better player, so it was nice to have him as a role model to help me out through the recruiting."
Hatcher recorded 62 tackles, 15 for loss and grabbed two interceptions for the Titans. He hopes to build off his successful season while also getting back in football shape.
"I lost a little weight during basketball season," he said. "I'm going to gain some weight for the offseason and work on speed and mobility. It's a different type of game at Division I, so I have to prepare my body or mind."
He hopes to compete in his freshman year, but he's not sure if he will redshirt. Whenever Hatcher hits the field, he hopes to make an impact.
"I want to become the best player I can be. Hopefully, that takes me to the next level, and maybe I'll win some championships."
