(Waterloo) -- Lewis Central’s Caleb Hodtwalker continued the Hawkeye Ten’s success at the state bowling tournament on Thursday with a state runner-up finish.
Hodtwalker came out of pre-bracket play with a 750 series behind a 236, 280 and 234, and was the top seed in the 3A field.
He followed with a 247-224 win over Cody Reseland of Urbandale before a semifinal win, 245-180, over Presten Crees of Emmetsburg. He finally met his match on the day with a 248-230 defeat in the championship with Oskaloosa’s Trey VanWyk.
Also in the Class 3A bowling field, Thomas Jefferson’s Kendal Bell had a 692 series in ninth while LeMars’ Trevor Fisher (670) and Caiden Hightritter (667) were 12th and 13th, respectively. Denison-Schleswig’s Christian Schmadeke was 28th with a 550 series.
In the girl’s Class 2A individual tournament, Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden and Kate Reed and Denison-Schleswig’s Brianna Musgrave were in the top four of pre-bracket play. LeMars’ Natalie Vanderloo was sixth. Oden had a 665 series in second, Reed posted a 646 in third, Musgrave had a 644 in fourth and Vanderloo finished with a 577 series in sixth.
Vanderloo had the highest finish in the championship bracket, winning her quarterfinal before losing in a semifinal and a consolation matchup for a fourth-place finish. Oden, Reed and Musgrave all dropped out in the quarterfinal round.
Other KMAlanders in the individual tournament were Bailey Gill of LeMars (12th, 544), Emily Peters of LeMars (18th, 511), Denison-Schleswig’s Brittany Musgrave (21st, 510) and Lewis Central’s Faith Renshaw (28th, 447).
Find complete results from the boys tournament here and the girls here and here.