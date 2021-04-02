(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central senior Hope Jensen's commitment to the Rogers State soccer program is a dream come true.
"It means everything," Jensen said of her commitment on Friday's Upon Further Review. "I have really pushed myself to be able to get to this level. Getting there is everything I can dream of."
Jensen's journey to Rogers State began when they reached out to her club coach.
"I knew I wanted to play at the collegiate level, so I was really striving to find a college that was the best fit for me," Jensen said.
She found it in Claremore, Oklahoma, home of the Hillcats.
"My club coach sent me a picture of the school and asked if I liked it. I said I did," she said. "I took a visit there in the fall. It was everything I could match."
The senior has known for a while that she wanted to play soccer. It was just a matter of where.
"That was my big goal after high school," she said. "I had a bunch of different colleges on my radar, but I was finally able to narrow it down."
The Hillcats, who play in the MIAA, went 3-1 in 2020 before COVID-19 canceled the season.
Jensen was instantly drawn to their approach and chose the Hillcats over Iowa Western, Dakota Wesleyan and North Iowa Area Community College.
"I practiced with them, and I loved their speed of play," Jensen said. "The coach and team was super welcoming."
Rogers State checked the boxes academically, too.
Before she makes the trek south, Jensen still has a high school season ahead of her at Lewis Central. She hopes to use this year as a tuneup for college.
"I'm trying to stay in shape and make sure I have good footwork and am always being a leader," she said.
When she arrives in Oklahoma, Jensen wants to make an impact.
"I want to get in and do the best I can," she said. "Whether it's early or later on, I'm just excited for the opportunity."
Jensen is the third Lewis Central girls soccer player to make a collegiate commitment, joining teammates Hannah Estrada (Iowa Western) and Taylor Gregory (Grand View). Click below to hear the full interview with Jensen.