(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central’s state championship-winning quarterback Braylon Kammrad announced a commitment to the University of Northern Iowa on Tuesday evening.
“Right out of the gate, they were always believing in me,” Kammrad told KMA Sports. “They thought very highly of me, and there’s not much more you can ask for than that.”
Kammrad, who earned First Team All-State in Class 4A from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association this past season as a junior, chose the Panthers over other FCS and Division II interest.
“This is what I’ve been working for my whole life,” he said. “It gives me a chip on my shoulder to other teams that said I was too small or my arm wasn’t big enough. Getting this opportunity puts a chip on my shoulder to go out and compete with the best.”
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Kammrad has been well-traveled over the last several years, showcasing his skills at camps across the country and garnering plenty of interest following a season where he threw for 2,506 yards and 25 touchdowns and led the Titans to the 4A state championship.
“I felt a connection with (Northern Iowa quarterbacks coach Bodie Reeder),” Kammrad said. “I really hit it off with him, and it only felt right to go with UNI.”
Kammrad – a member of Lewis Central’s state champion 4x200 meter relay – also brings a dual-threat element to the field. He rushed for another 358 yards and 11 touchdowns during his junior season.
“I really like the new offense Coach Reeder is implementing,” Kammrad continued. They contacted me daily, which really let me know they are interested. Just having conversations with them I knew that I was someone they were really trying to (bring in). I felt really at home with them, and I just felt really confident in my ability to go play there.”
With the decision out of the way, Kammrad says he’s going to continue to hone his quarterback skills while preparing his leadership skills to quarterback and lead a Division I college football program.
“I’m working to become the best possible me as a leader I can be,” he said. “Really developing myself into that role of being a college quarterback and perfecting my leadership and ability to speak out.”
Listen to much more with Kammrad on his college decision in the full interview below.