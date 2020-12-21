(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central standout Logan Katzer will continue his football career at Wayne State.
On Monday, the running back/linebacker joined KMA Sports' Upon Further Review to discuss the decision.
"It means everything to be able to keep doing what I love to do," Katzer said.
Katzer says he was instantly drawn to the Division 2 program.
"It just felt right," he said. "I loved the coaches. They are a bunch of good guys. It just seemed like they were moving in the right direction. It was a weird feeling, it felt like I was almost at home."
The Wildcats were the only school that Katzer really sought interest in.
"I had been posting film on Twitter," he said. "Their recruiting coach followed me and eventually gave me that phone call."
Katzer's move to Wayne State comes on the heels of a monster senior campaign, where he rushed for 1,397 yards and 17 scores while also recording 48.5 tackles and 20.5 for loss on the defensive end.
"I really improved from my sophomore to junior year, I was just trying to keep the same thing going into my senior year," he said. "Just constant work and listening to coaches to try to improve."
Katzer's commitment is the latest of many from the Lewis Central football program to continue their collegiate career.
"We always have a lot of competition there," Katzer said. "It helps a lot to push each other and makes us better."
Wayne State had their 2020 season canceled due to COVID, but went 4-7 in 2019. When the Wildcats hit the field in 2021, they will be under a new coaching staff, led by head coach John McMenamin.
"When I went on a visit there, they brought in five of the football players and we were able to ask them questions," Katzer said. "They all said that they knew the coaching staff was different and they were going to be different."
Katzer tells KMA Sports he will play linebacker in college.
"I just want to get as good as I can and play well for them," he said.
Katzer is the second KMAland footballer to commit to Wayne State, joining Glenwood's Silas Bales. Alex Powders (Thomas Jefferson), Jonathan Owens (Harlan), Cole Garrett (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Jake Kuntz (Bishop Heelan) and Caleb Brouse (Harlan) are also on the roster for the Wildcats. The complete interview with Katzer can be heard below.