(Council Bluffs) -- One of Lewis Central’s state championship heroes will continue to play football at the next level with Iowa Western.
Kicker/punter Lane Feierfeil joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Thursday to talk about his decision to stay in city with the Reivers.
“It really just started picking up after the season was over,” Feierfeil said of his recruiting process. “I talked to some colleges and went on a visit to Iowa Western. I really liked the facilities, the campus, the program and loved the coaches. I just thought it was the right fit for me.”
Feierfeil put together one of the finest seasons of kicking in the area this past fall, posting an average of nearly 40 yards per punt.
“I’ve just always been kind of working on my craft,” he said. “I’ve been kicking ever since I started playing football. Just putting in a lot of work, drilling and working on the technique. It’s something I really enjoy.”
Feierfeil earned First Team All-State honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association among many other postseason awards.
“I really think the coaching staff is part of the big reason I (chose IWCC),” he said. “I had a chance to talk to a lot of the coaches and really like the way they coach the team and take approaches to things. I also like the tradition and the culture at Iowa Western.”
Listen to the full interview with Feierfeil below.