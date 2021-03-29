(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central's Dylan Koch is the latest of many from his school to make the transition to college football. He will do so at the University of Mary.
"It means everything to me," Koch said of his commitment. "The tradition at Lewis Central is intense. There are so many guys going Division I or Division II. I'm just glad to join them."
Koch is the third senior from LC to continue their football career at the collegiate level. He joins Thomas Fidone (Nebraska) and Logan Katzer (Wayne State). Former Max Duggan (TCU), Hayden Hatcher (Kansas) and Logan Jones (Iowa) have already found their way to collegiate rosters. Underclassmen Hunter Deyo and Brayden Loftin hold Division I offers and are likely to join their high school teammates as college football players.
"It was a big motivation," Koch said about many of his past and current teammates playing in college. "It was a blessing the University of Mary called me."
The University of Mary -- a Division II school in Bismarck, North Dakota -- reached out to Koch.
"The O-line coach was going through film," Koch said. "He told the head coach to call me. I guess they found me on Hudl."
Koch chose Mary over Dordt.
"Going up there was awesome," he said. "They are transparent with everything they do. I really like that. It helps a ton."
The Marauders were 2-9 in 2019 under Coach Craig Bagnell.
"All I know is there's a bunch of dogs up there. " Koch said about Mary's roster. "I can't wait to play some football. There's a bunch of young men up there wanting to play football."
Koch has been a two-way player on the line for the Titans during his career. However, he's unsure where his future lies in college.
"When I go up there, I'll go to work and see where I can go," he said. "However I can start. That's my goal."
The complete interview with Koch can be heard below.