(Council Bluffs) -- Brayden Loftin’s road to a Division I scholarship has been a bit of a roller coaster.
Just weeks before his junior season was about to begin with Omaha Burke, Omaha Public Schools decided to cancel the fall season. That allowed for a transfer to Lewis Central.
“It’s really been crazy for me and my family,” Loftin said. “When I was at Burke, we were so excited to play the season. I think we were going to have a really good team, and it was really a shot to the chest when they canceled the season. But if I wanted to play college football then I needed to make a decision for myself and my family.”
Loftin spent a whirlwind fall with the Titans, pulling in 26 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns for a team that went 8-2 before a state quarterfinal loss to state runner-up Harlan.
“I’m not going to say it was easy at all on me,” Loftin added, “but I strived through it and got to the position I want to be in today.”
That position led to plenty of Division I offers and an eventual commitment to Kansas State earlier this week.
“It really started back in February when I got an offer from Air Force,” Loftin said. “It really blew up from there. I really enjoyed the entire process. I enjoyed every coach that reached out. It was always a surprise to see coaches reach out, and when Kansas State finally offered me it was such a dream come true. I just couldn’t pass that up.”
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect is listed and ranked as a tight end by 247Sports. He’s tabbed as the No. 12 player in the state of Iowa and No. 77 tight end, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Loftin had plenty of other offers from Division I schools, including Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Penn, South Dakota and Yale. But when the Power Five offer came from the Wildcats, Loftin jumped all over it.
“I just love the culture there,” he said. “All the guys are really cool. They’re really accepting, and it’s not awkward. I went out to lunch with some of the guys. They took me in, and we had a great conversation. The coaches are just great guys.”
With the decision done, Loftin plans to continue a busy summer while preparing for what he hopes is another strong season with the Titans.
“I’ve wanted to play college football at the highest level as long as I can remember,” he added. “It’s always been something I wanted to do, and it’s great to live up to those expectations. It really just feels good to say that I accomplished my goal.”
