(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central's Logan Manz will take his baseball talents to the junior college level at Marshalltown Community College.
Manz is the latest in a long line of Lewis Central stars to continue baseball at the collegiate level.
"It's super exciting," Manz said. "I've always wanted to continue baseball as long as I can. I get to go to college for a sport I've loved to play my whole life."
Manz always felt the JUCO route was the way he wanted to go.
"I had it in my mind that I wanted to go JUCO," Manz said. "I've talked with some guys about JUCO, and they loved it. I've had a lot of good feedback on JUCO."
Once he set his mind on JUCO, Manz found the right fit at Marshalltown.
"I got a relationship with the coaching staff over there," Manz said. "I felt I could fit in. It felt like a spot where I could have fun. It felt like a family there. There are a lot of things to do in Marshalltown. And the college is really nice, so I decided Marshalltown was a good fit."
The Tigers were 14-38 last year.
"The technology they have stood out to me," Manz said. "It's somewhere I think I can improve as a baseball player and person."
Manz primarily played third base at Lewis Central last season, where he hit .270/452/.397 with 27 RI and six extra-base hits. He also hopes his opportunities at Marshalltown will open other doors for his baseball career.
"I want to play baseball as long as possible," he said.
Click below to hear the full interview with Manz.