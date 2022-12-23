(Council Bluffs) -- Parker Matiyow's dream of playing Division I level is coming true thanks to his commitment to Drake.
"Growing up, the dream was to play Division I football," Matiyow said. "Now it's here. I'm looking forward to it."
Matiyow joins a long list of Lewis Central standouts turned D1 propsect. That list includes Max Duggan (TCU), Logan Jones (Iowa), Hayden Hatcher (Kansas), Wyatt Hatcher (South Dakota), Austin Simmons (South Dakota), Mitch Brinkman (South Florida/Northern Illinois), Hunter Deyo (Iowa State) and Braylon Kammrad (Northern Iowa) among others.
Matiyow had various levels of interest.
"I had a few offers over the summer," he said. "I went through the season hoping to pick up a few more, but nothing came around. Over the weekend, the Drake offensive line coach called and said they had a spot left. I didn't want to miss out on it, so I took it."
Matiyow chose Drake over offers from South Dakota School of Mines and the University of Mary because of his connection with Drake's coaching staff.
"I felt like they showed the most interest in me throughout the recruiting process," he said. "It felt like a family up there."
Matiyow expects to play on the offensive line at Drake, specifically at center. A position he has never played before.
"I have to learn how to snap a ball," he said. "It's something I look forward to. It's something different. I'll see how I adapt to it."
Matiyow plans to study environmental science at Drake. Click below to hear the full interview.