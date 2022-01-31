(Council Bluffs) -- The reigning KMAland 3A/4A/5A Defensive Player of the Year will take his talents to Maryville next year to reunite with his brother and join the Bearcats' family culture.
Lewis Central senior Nick Miller recently announced his commitment to Northwest Missouri State and spoke about it on Monday's Upon Further Review.
"I'm really excited to get to work," he said. "It's going to be fun."
Miller's recruiting process featured interest on various levels. He went on a visit to Iowa State and received an offer from Benedictine, an NAIA program. But he ultimately chose the Bearcats, where his brother, Brady, is currently on the roster.
"Northwest was one of the main schools that made a big effort to stay connected with me and get me down there," he said. "I knew that I fit in well. It has worked so well for my brother. I got down on my official (visit), they offered me, and I committed."
Nick says his brother's positive experiences at Northwest convinced him it was the right spot.
"He thinks it a great place," Nick Miller said. "He thought it would be a great place for me, and I loved everything about every time I visited. I'm excited to be part of the family."
Family is a word that gets tossed around frequently in the Northwest Missouri State football program.
"It was just a family atmosphere," Miller said. "Coach (Rich) Wright does things. He makes you a better man and prepares you for life. I really looked into that. I couldn't be more excited to work with him and the guys in the d-line room."
The Bearcats' success was also something that enticed Miller after a remarkably successful four-year prep career at Lewis Central that saw four playoff appearances, three semifinal trips and a state championship.
"I'm a big competitor, and I want to win," he said. "I thought that was my best opportunity to win and have fun doing it. I'm blessed for the opportunity to continue my football career down there."
Miller wrecked shop during his prep career at Lewis Central. He spearheaded the Titans' talented and fearless defense last year with 15 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and an interception. He hopes to continue that dominance in Maryville, but it likely won't come until after a redshirt year.
"They want me to play defensive line," he said. "The biggest thing is going to be getting my weight up and getting stronger during my redshirt year. Then I'll work to get my opportunity to play. I want to win, have a fun time and learn a lot of stuff."
Aside from his brother, former KMAlanders Baily Darnell (Auburn), Tyler Houchin (Maryville), Andrew Blum (Glenwood), Sam Phillips (Fremont-Mills), Drake Kinsella (Worth County), Derec Weyer (Harlan), Ryan Dewhirst (Rock Port), Marc Gustafson (Maryville), Elijah Green (Maryville) and Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia) were on the Bearcats' roster in 2021.
Miller is the third-known KMAland football player to commit to the Bearcats' 2022 class, joining Palmyra's Andrew Waltke and Logan-Magnolia's Tru Melby.
Check out the full interview with Miller below.